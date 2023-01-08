Healthy eating is a vital part of everyone’s life. Healthy and nutritious diet plays a major role in children’s growth and brain development. Healthy diet impacts children’s behaviour, physical growth and mental development. Healthy diet also reduces the risk of many deficiency disorders.

Here are 5 healthy food options for kids

Yogurt

Yogurt can be a wonderful option for breakfast, snack, or even dessert but without adding sugar to it. It’s a healthy, filling snack that takes care of protein and vitamin D, a nutrient many kids lack in their diet.

Yogurt also contains probiotics, good bacteria that are important for maintaining a healthy gut.

An easy way to pick out a healthy yogurt is to add flavor by adding berries and sprinkling whole-grain cereal on top or creating a fun snack with fruit. Dress up yogurt even more for kids to make it look attractive. But avoid giving yogurt at night as that may impact digestion since yogurt slows down the digestion process.

Beans

Beans are loaded with protein and fiber.

Fiber helps promote healthy digestion and helps kids feel fuller longer, so they aren’t asking you for a snack anymore. Protein aids the body’s cellular and tissue growth and repair. Just soak it overnight and the next day they take little time to prepare. Beans salad can be made by using black beans, chickpeas or kidney beans with lot of vegetables. You can also make healthy cutlet using boiled beans and grated carrot.

Sweet Potato

They’re packed with fiber, vitamin A, and potassium. They are also rich in antioxidants, which shield your body from the harmful effects of free radicals, encourage the development of healthy gut bacteria.

Beta carotene, which can be turned into vitamin A and supports your immune system, is found in abundance in sweet potatoes.

Sweet potatoes are easy to prepare and can be served as a quick healthy snacking option. You can cook sweet potatoes in many ways. Wash and boil it and thereafter peel it, slice it and ready to serve, sprinkle some chaat masala.

Oats

Oats are rich in protein, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins and can be used for making chilla (pancake), roti, porridge (with vegetables) and kheer.

Oats are the reliable source of calcium & phosphorous, which helps in building bones. Magnesium helps in energy generation, and it is also rich source of iron which helps in improving haemoglobin levels.

Banana

Bananas are a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, and fiber. You can make banana cookies using mashed bananas, oats and raisins rather than using refined sugar and refined flour.

Refined sugars and refined flour are the main cause of diseases like obesity, heart problems and diabetes in children.

A medical doctor by training, Dr Shikha Sharma is the founder and managing director of Nutriwel Health and one of India’s most prominent nutritionists. She has pioneered the concept of Nutrigenetics, which combines modern medicine techniques and the principles of Ayurveda. Dr. Shikha and her team share weekly health and nutrition advice exclusively for EastMojo readers.

