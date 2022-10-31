The temperatures are dropping, and there’s a chill in the air cozy sweater is in full swing.

With all the fun winter brings (like holidays and bonfires), it also brings dry air and cold weather that can wreak havoc on our skin.

Winter skincare is generally very different from the way you’d care for your skin during the summer. With less exposure to the sun and colder temperatures that cause your body to produce more oil, it’s important to take extra care of your skin during the colder months. However, there are also some additional seasonal changes you can make in your beauty routine in order to take full advantage of this transitional time and maintain healthy skin all year long!

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to keep your skin looking (and feeling) its best this winter and beyond. If you are struggling to maintain healthy skin. here are 10 winter skincare tips that you can use to keep your skin healthy this season.

10 Winter skincare tips to follow

1. Use humidifier

Consider purchasing a humidifier to add moisture to closed spaces. This will help your skin retain moisture naturally.

2. Apply sunscreen

Always remember to protect yourself from UV rays even on grey winter days. Apply broad coverage high SPF sunscreen. However, lips, hands, legs, and feet deserve the same care as your facial skin as well. But, do not forget to use lip balm when stepping out.

3. Moisturise your skin often

It is important to moisturize your skin every day. Moisturizing will help protect your skin from dryness, as well as preserve the natural oils on your skin. Keep in mind not all moisturizers are created equal. So, find a moisturizer that is right for your skin type – if you have oily or acne-prone skin, look for an oil-free product to avoid clogging pores.

4. Stay hydrated

If you have any dry patches on your skin, make sure to hydrate them. The best way to do this is by using a natural oil such as avocado oil or olive oil. Apply a small amount of the oil on your dry patches and massage it in circular motions until the skin absorbs the oil. Make sure to apply moisturizer after applying the oil. This tip will certainly make your skin happy.

5. Don’t stay too close to the heat

Don’t stay too close to heat sources, such as fireplaces and radiators. A heated room will dry your skin and make it look dull. If you have a fireplace in your home, keep it on the lowest setting possible and keep a fan running nearby to circulate the air. If you cannot turn down the temperature of your heating system or radiator, wear long sleeves and pants to protect yourself from the warmth.

6. Use mild soaps

Mild soaps are better for your skin because they do not strip the natural oils from your face and body. Plus, cold weather can make skin dry and sensitive, which makes it more difficult to cleanse without irritating your skin.

7. Limit your time in hot water

The best way to maintain healthy skin during winter is to limit the time spent in hot water. Hot water strips the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and inflamed. Whenever you need a quick shower, try to use cold water!

8. Opt for gentle and fragrance-free cleansers

A gentle, fragrance-free cleanser with a pH balance of 5.5 to 6.5 is your best bet. Look for hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and oil-free products, or ask your dermatologist for a recommendation. This will help avoid breakouts and dryness while helping maintain healthy skin all year long.

9. Take care of your diet

The skin is a reflection of what we put in our body and a balanced diet is essential for all-around health. Make sure to include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet, which will provide the skin with antioxidants needed to fight free radicals. Other foods that are good for your skin are those high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, eggs, and walnuts.

10. Visit a dermatologist and gynaecologist frequently to keep yourself healthy during this cold season.

To keep your skin healthy during this cold season, it is important to visit a dermatologist and gynaecologist at regular intervals. This will ensure your skin stays healthy and will also help find any potential problems early on. Dermatologists specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of skin diseases while gynaecologists are trained in the care of women’s health including reproductive health.

This concludes our list of 10 winter skincare tips. Stay tuned for more updates. Did we miss any? What are your favourite ways to care for your skin during the winter season? Let us know in the comments below.

