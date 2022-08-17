Nagaland logs two fresh COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland’s Covid-19 tally rose to 35,873 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new cases were reported in Dimapur and Mokokchung districts, he said.

Nagaland now has 29 active cases, while 33,560 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours, and 1,508 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The toll remained unchanged at 776 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has thus far tested over 4.78 lakh samples for COVID-19.

