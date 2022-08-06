One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 infections in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday as 80 more people recuperated from the disease while 58 new cases were reported, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state stood at 66,164, and 65,501 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state on Friday reported 60 new coronavirus cases and 71 recoveries, the official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 with no fresh fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 16 were reported from Namsai, six each from Lower Subansiri and the Capital Complex Region, five from Anjaw and four from West Kameng, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 367 active cases, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 71, followed by Dibang Valley at 51, West Kameng and Upper Siang at 24 each, Lower Subansiri at 23 and East Siang at 22.

Altogether 12,84,990 samples have been tested for the infection in the state thus far, including 332 on Friday, Jampa said.

Over 18.09 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung added.

