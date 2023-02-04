The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
How to claim the redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on February 4, 2023, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for February 4, 2023, here are the codes given below:
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFICJGW9NKYT
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFCO8BS5JW2D
Also Read: Five multi-faceted gadgets for a smarter home
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Police arrests 2,044 in crackdown against child marriage
- Sikkim: SKM foundation day amid SDF’s bandh call; 5 held for protest
- Manipur: Bomb blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for February 4, 2023
- Mizoram to expedite exploration of oil, gas deposits
- Voting for Tipra Motha is like not giving vote: Himanta in Tripura