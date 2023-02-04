The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes been updated on the redemption website.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.

After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.

How to claim the redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on February 4, 2023, are available on

the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes

please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple

ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and

then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for February 4, 2023, here are the codes given below:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFCO8BS5JW2D

