In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 2 February, 2023, here are the codes given below:
FHSY55HUIBFJCNX
FHYG6T5FGQTRD
FXYGUDIUHFIJOVD
FIOS4UERFYUGSA
TYFSDAEQRDXFC2
F3EGDFXVGBHSUE
FGRYBHJFNKJICU
F7HDGEHRJTKYLH
F9IUJHXZI8AU76
FQRED2CV3B4RH
FJTGIUVYTCGXFV
FBDHNJRTYUJNBY
FZAYTFDRCQFT2G
FHFHYGTBH2NJTI
FYH8JNFO9I8UJXY
F65AR4EQDCF2GH
F3URFYTGCBHNJD
FIRTJYNMKHO9I8U
F7YGBENRTKYOHI
FBUVYCTXRAQEDS
F1C2VGH3ERYF6T
F5RCFXGHJDIRUY
FHTNMKHOBIUVH
FNDRTKYH98U7Y6
FT5RAEQDC2V3EG
FRYF6TCRFXDHJTK
FGSOPBJYMJKHUY
