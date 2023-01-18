The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 18 January, 2023, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 18 January, 2023, here are the codes given below:
FYGVBWHUJ7HYG6
BHNJJYT5R4EDQFG
HJ458TU7GYHJDIU
HNJTNBVXCAVQGH
6T5R2FD3CV4BRNJ
FKICUYDEH4J56TYL
HGOFIUTYFHY78SA
2TH56TJK79OIYJX7
Y6T5RSFEVBRHUFY
T5XR4AEQDC2VG3
FGTFRDGYRUJIHY
FFE2RGRFYGHJRT
UJGIPH0POKJADQ
F12T3RFTDGFRHT
TFAQSD1F2G34UY
TGFHJ6KYHO9I8UY
DTGRBJKIUYTAREQ
D12TYHFHR67HJY
UJK98T23SA23NY7
UYNUIK9345TGUY
FIUJKOIUJHRDH56
