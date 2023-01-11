In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 11 January, 2023, here are the codes given below:
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF119MB3PFA5
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
SARG886AV5GR
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
ZRJAPH294KV5
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
X99TK56XDJ4X
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
MCPTFNXZF4TA
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFICJGW9NKYT
PCNF5CQBAJLK
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
