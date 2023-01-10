The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 10 January, 2023, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 10 January, 2023, here are the codes given below:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
EYH2W3XK8UPG
Also Read: Five multi-faceted gadgets for a smarter home
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In high spirits: IMFL major set to launch 4 ‘premium’ brands in Assam
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 10 January, 2023
- Arunachal entrepreneurs receive Indo-Balinese Achievers Award
- Assam: Auditor held for abetting SBI branch manager’s suicide in Cachar
- Arunachal: RGU team submits report on state’s ‘Unsung Heroes’
- Assam: Eviction drive on to clear forest land in Lakhimpur