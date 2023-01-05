The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.

After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.

How to claim the Free fire redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 5 January, 2023, are available on

the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes

please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple

ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and

then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 5 January, 2023, here are the codes given below:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

