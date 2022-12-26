The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 26 December, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 26 December, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FGT6KUYGT3RJBN
JI1UYTY87KUDEX
EQ12QVXGTCXUY
IOL809LOKMNDFR
VFVCSAQGG12GTC
FVBHTYI7980P8
OGFDNHRFDASR3
42TGNJT7KI89OP
90OBSDTRBGSDA
XCBNR67YH824T
UHBJ67UJGT432
Q4XOLHJVGTRYX
DSZER5E4IK7RQ
2DFCGNTHJ7KI8
0P98HGFCKBVTY
