In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 22 December, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FBHYIDEUYGTRDA
FEC2FG31EYHBR
FJBNJ3KLOP098U
FGVCXS821EDXZ
FQ16345YUI9876
FTMKI98UHBCDF
FT56YHNM8LOP0
FIJHBGVCXSERT
FMTKGOIUHYDE
FJMR5KTLOAEQD
FCFR23RTFVGH4
FRIU8FYTVRFGD
FEHNJ4R5ITGU76
FTFDFNVBUY67S
