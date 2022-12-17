The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.

After Free Fire was banned in India, many players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level efficiently.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game, letting players enjoy the game better. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.

How to claim the Free fire redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 17 December 2022, are available on

the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes

please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple

ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and

then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 17 December 2022, here are the codes given below:

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

