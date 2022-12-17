The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, many players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level efficiently.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game, letting players enjoy the game better. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 17 December 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 17 December 2022, here are the codes given below:
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFICJGW9NKYT
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
3IBBMSL7AK8G
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
