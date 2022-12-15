The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 15 December, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 15 December, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU
FFA0-ES11-YL2D
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET
FFPLNZUWMALS
FFMC2SJLKXSB
FFPLOWHANSMA
C23Q2AGP9PH
FFMCLJESSCR7
FFPLFMSJDKEL
F2AYSAH5CCQH
5FBKP6U2A6VD
5XMJPG7RH49R
SARG-886A-V5GR
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS
