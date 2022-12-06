Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.

As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.

The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.

How to claim the redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 6 December 2022, are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple

ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and

then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 6 December 2022, here are the codes given below:

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

