The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 1 December, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 1 December, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FU23XRFED8FCUY
EG0T1YHJL8KHM7
8UOIJ87D046S5T
AR22T12TK1187
65TSCR444ED12
34RI0TG7C6X5T
RASF9ERTJ6YKHI
8V76ES5TR 6EF4
R5B6NY7U1OJ9O
KAI7CQ655SE23C
3V4R5JTK5XS1V
7C6XST22E5GRV
T0YKVXAT78U67Z
5A4E2QDC256H3J
RTGICVUA236K78
Also Read: Online Casino In India – Games, Bonuses & Offers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Held talks with Manipur CM for direct Itanagar-Imphal flights: Arunachal CM
- 60th statehood day: Nagaland CM hopes for early solution to Naga issue
- Newly discovered species of owl could already be in danger
- Nagaland: Naga morung in Kohima village brings ‘a taste of tradition’
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 1 December, 2022
- President Murmu, PM Modi greet people of Nagaland on statehood day