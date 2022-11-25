The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 25 November, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 25 November, 2022, here are the codes given below:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF11NJN5YS3E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF1164XNJZ2V
X99TK56XDJ4X
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11WFNPP956
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF10GCGXRNHY
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
MCPTFNXZF4TA
Also Read: A new supercomputer has delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram bans firecrackers during Christmas, New year
- Is there a fuel shortage in Meghalaya? Here’s what we know
- Shraddha Walkar murder case has an element of love jihad: Assam CM
- What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change
- ‘Get high on life, not on drugs,’ Arunachal speaker tells college students
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 25 November, 2022