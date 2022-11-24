Garena Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.

As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.

Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.

How to claim the redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 24 November 2022, are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.

To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

Listed below are the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for 24 November, 2022:

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

