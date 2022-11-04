In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
What are the steps to follow for the redemption code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 4 November, 2022, here are the codes given below:
1ZCYHNCVBLNFC
BHJSKOI87YT2F3
V4RB5NT6MYLHO
BVCUYAQRED12X
C34V5BTNYHKBIV
UHDGBER5T6NY
HBVICGDVER5BT
6NYHBVC09ISUYQ
ZQD2FTVGBHNWH
OU5BNTMKPUJ0SY
9T8GQ7R5E1D2C3
VB4N5TJMGKIVU8
7CYX6T5RAEQD1C
