Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.

As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.

The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.

How to claim the redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 2 November, 2022, are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.

To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple

ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and

then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 2 November, here are the codes given below:

F1FD6NMLOIAUY

FV23EDXCWV5B

F78MLOI4I5OKM

FHTL789L87O65

F8UHYBCASQ123

FGVEFDRTDYHJ4

FU7RUIKTL7OU0

FJOPBOLKFJNBT

XF4GRFNR5678U

9H8GUAQTR1D23

4VTHGY44GER5N6

M7L8KMUKO67KJ

M8JUOH9G287AQ

ED12F3G43FJU7G

