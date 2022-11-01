In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
With these daily free redeem codes you can get exclusive in-game items and more by playing Garena Free Fire on 1 November. However, you must remember that there is a claim limit for the FF Redeem Code. If it fails, likely, the redeem code has already been claimed by several other people.
If you are looking for the codes for 1 November 2022, check below:
ZKRLTPYHOI8BU
VYDGSWH34HGD
4RZACTYVTUBI2O
3R5GVNOBIXGUZ
FADQC2W3VEBUI
ZCGHBNM6YGIUYG
AQED2CVB3J4VHJM
YHOIKJ6PO9876A5
Q4E2DC3V4BRFHDE
5NJUJN6M78LO76I
548U3YHGB3N4J5U
Also Read: A new supercomputer has delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Elon Musk ropes in Indian-origin technology executive for Twitter
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 1
- 150 years of Christianity in Nagaland: Ao Baptists begin 3-day celebrations
- K-Pop star Lee Jihan among 150 killed in deadly Seoul stampede
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 17,618
- Nagaland: Restrictions, security checks in place for President’s visit