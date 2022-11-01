In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

With these daily free redeem codes you can get exclusive in-game items and more by playing Garena Free Fire on 1 November. However, you must remember that there is a claim limit for the FF Redeem Code. If it fails, likely, the redeem code has already been claimed by several other people.

If you are looking for the codes for 1 November 2022, check below:

ZKRLTPYHOI8BU

VYDGSWH34HGD

4RZACTYVTUBI2O

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

3R5GVNOBIXGUZ

FADQC2W3VEBUI

ZCGHBNM6YGIUYG

AQED2CVB3J4VHJM

YHOIKJ6PO9876A5

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Q4E2DC3V4BRFHDE

5NJUJN6M78LO76I

548U3YHGB3N4J5U

Also Read: A new supercomputer has delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic

Trending Stories









