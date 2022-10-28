Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.
As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.
The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 28 October, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 28 October, here are the codes given below:
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
FFDB-GQWP-NHJX
XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY
HFNS-J6W7-4Z48
HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7
2FG9-4YCW-9VMV
4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4
GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS
WD2A-TK3Z-EA55
E2F8-6ZRE-MK49
B3G7-A2TW-DR7X
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
SARG-886A-V5GR
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
