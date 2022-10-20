In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ for more information.

Step 2: Log in with your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the “confirm” button.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, select OK.

Players should go to the in-game mail section to claim their prize.

The redeem codes remain active for twenty-four hours so the Garena Free Fire players should claim them soon. They can win free rewards and weapons that will help to survive longer in the battle royale game. This feature has made the game extremely popular among players across the globe.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 20 October, 2022, here are the codes given below:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

