In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ for more information.
Step 2: Log in with your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the “confirm” button.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, select OK.
Players should go to the in-game mail section to claim their prize.
The redeem codes remain active for twenty-four hours so the Garena Free Fire players should claim them soon. They can win free rewards and weapons that will help to survive longer in the battle royale game. This feature has made the game extremely popular among players across the globe.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 20 October, 2022, here are the codes given below:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
SARG886AV5GR
3IBBMSL7AK8G
EYH2W3XK8UPG
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
HNC95435FAGJ
