Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.
As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fir Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.
The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the Free fire redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 18 October, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for codes for 18 October 2022, here’s the list given below:
H3Y4U5RT6F5R
VB8HJI8E73TG
FVBRNTKGIVY6
TSRQFD2CV3B4
N5J6KYIH8B7V
Y6TDGEB4N5M6
B876V5CTDRSW
FD3CV4NH5BTY
NHJHNBVDFGHU
FG45TIW34ERT
YUVGHI865RBH
NJKLO987Y6TG
7KULOJNOB9V8
7D6YSTRFAQVW
B3EN4RJTKGIH
