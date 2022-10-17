In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the Free Fire Redeem Code. Consequently, the demand for the in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for 17 October, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FFICJGW9NKYT
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
U8S47JGJH5MG
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
FF10HXQBBH2J
WLSGJXS5KFYR
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFIC33NTEUKA
B6IYCTNH4PV3
WOJJAFV3TU5E
Also Read: What’s all the hype around Garena Free Fire Max about?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bhaichung Bhutia-led party seeks Inner Line Permit for Sikkim
- Problems conceiving are not just about women. Male infertility is behind 1 in 3 IVF cycles
- Asian Woollyneck breeding finally confirmed in Assam
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 17 October, 2022
- Did you know that writer’s block has a 5,000-year history?
- Alzheimer’s disease: surprising new theory about what might cause it