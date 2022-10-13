The world of free fire is constantly changing and every day, the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.
After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Max Redeem Code.
Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.
The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.
How to claim the Free fire Max redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 13 October, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 13 October,
2022, here are the codes given below:
YTF45BH67JNU
65432IUTFV2B
3H3SZYTX5RFV
ABGVBCNJGOYK
6JM7UIOJ98GY
FDTSRAEDQF12
GHU4RTGYVFVB
RNJ6YI7JCXKI
5QRD12F3BH4J
5IGUYH1NMKO9
IHYGVXSA234T
YGHBVDXFVBHJ
IOI7Y6RFJMLO
OI9TRDATFDCV
HRJTGHBJ2VBG
