The world of free fire is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.

After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for its redeem codes.

Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.

Every day, the creators update these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards. A separate website has also been created for players to redeem the codes.

How to claim the redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes on 11 October 2022, are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

Now add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

With these daily free redeem codes you can get exclusive in-game items and more by playing Garena Free Fire on 11th October. However, you must remember that there is a claim limit for the FF Redeem Code. If it fails, it is likely that the redeem code has already been claimed by several other people.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 11 October 2022, here are the codes given below:

IGJH FY1T 5QR1

VB2H J34R TGU7

YT2D HNEJ KT6O

Y9KT 70P8 LKUO

CIX7 A6QR EDC2

3GHR UFDX YSTG

R5JT 6LOY 9I8B

UY1N MRKL 5T6Y

H98G VC7Y E21C

2VBH J4UI 5T8F

7Y6X FDGR NJKT

L1YI UHYH FKTI

6YXX ZQ12 345T

YBHJ KLIU 34ZX

G345 SJKI J1IT

UH7V NXMK AI9Y

