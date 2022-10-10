In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games globally and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
The Indian government has banned Garena Free Fire along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, many players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
- Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
- Use either Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.
- Now add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
- From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 10 October 2022, here are the codes given below:
JX5NQCM7U5CH
C23Q2AGP9PH
FFMCLJESSCR7
FFPLFMSJDKEL
F2AYSAH5CCQH
FFMC5GZ8S3JC
ECSMH8ZK763Q
FFPLPQXXENMS
FFPLNZUWMALS
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF
FFMCF8XLVNKC
5FBKP6U2A6VD
5XMJPG7RH49R
FFMC2SJLKXSB
FFPLOWHANSMA
FFMCVGNABCZ5
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
