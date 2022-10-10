In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games globally and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

The Indian government has banned Garena Free Fire along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, many players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.

Now add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 10 October 2022, here are the codes given below:

JX5NQCM7U5CH

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

FFMCF8XLVNKC

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFMCVGNABCZ5

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

