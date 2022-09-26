In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

The Indian government has banned Garena Free Fire along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.

Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 26 September 2022, here are the codes given below:

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

XUW3FNK7AV8N

