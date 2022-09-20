In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire Max has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Max Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
- Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
- Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.
- Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
- From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 20 September 2022, here are the codes given below:
1ZKU 4UXQ 12VY
OWEH IVL4 96JT
FISZ WZBS TO3B
4SOI HXDW 776C
Q2H3 19K2 BA1D
FFBC LY4L NC4B
WOJJ AFV3 TU5E
B61Y CTNH 4PV3
FFBC AC83 6MAC
FFBC LLP5 S98AW
4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9
WLSG JXS5 KFYR
FFPL FMSJ DKEL
FFTI LM65 9NZB
ESX 24AD SM4K
3IBB MSL7 AK8G
FFPL NZUW MALS
YXY3 EGTL HGJX
FFPL UED93 XRT
FFBC JVGJ J6VP
XUW3 FNK7 AV8N
ENHK QTVU JS4G
K2BH D8IT 3TND
N76M UWJ7 MECO
HOO1 FA5E 2J85
TFC6 EUTL 9QF9
T42R 3MVC C636
XA3X ESOO KAOY
2JIB 827C 84TG
RXD9 1OX4 J3LM
P87Q ISHXD W776C
Q2H3 19K2 BA1D
5B9L U6VC 696M
JBEZ IOAH 8IF8
V8W6 X18O B9ZZ
6RCF VRY4 R8GN
I73F XIVN DRXY
P87Q ISZS PSJ4
W5SA QBD3 4EDQ
XMX6 BQ44 MVDH
6XQG HYRW 3BRZ
XNB7 1FHO J2B7
7AWZ VQA4 OJT2
X9MC YG34 APUC
9328 DGY3 STGT
GOOF 39NU JOPV
