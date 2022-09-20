In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire Max has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Max Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.

Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 20 September 2022, here are the codes given below:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

1ZKU 4UXQ 12VY

OWEH IVL4 96JT

FISZ WZBS TO3B

4SOI HXDW 776C

Q2H3 19K2 BA1D

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

FFBC LY4L NC4B

WOJJ AFV3 TU5E

B61Y CTNH 4PV3

FFBC AC83 6MAC

FFBC LLP5 S98AW

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

WLSG JXS5 KFYR

FFPL FMSJ DKEL

FFTI LM65 9NZB

ESX 24AD SM4K

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

FFPL NZUW MALS

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

FFPL UED93 XRT

FFBC JVGJ J6VP

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

XUW3 FNK7 AV8N

ENHK QTVU JS4G

K2BH D8IT 3TND

N76M UWJ7 MECO

HOO1 FA5E 2J85

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

TFC6 EUTL 9QF9

T42R 3MVC C636

XA3X ESOO KAOY

2JIB 827C 84TG

RXD9 1OX4 J3LM

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

P87Q ISHXD W776C

Q2H3 19K2 BA1D

5B9L U6VC 696M

JBEZ IOAH 8IF8

V8W6 X18O B9ZZ

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

6RCF VRY4 R8GN

I73F XIVN DRXY

P87Q ISZS PSJ4

W5SA QBD3 4EDQ

XMX6 BQ44 MVDH

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

6XQG HYRW 3BRZ

XNB7 1FHO J2B7

7AWZ VQA4 OJT2

X9MC YG34 APUC

9328 DGY3 STGT

GOOF 39NU JOPV

Trending Stories









