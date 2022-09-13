Designed specifically for the Battle Royale genre, Free Fire MAX delivers a premium gameplay experience. The exclusive Firelink technology allows you to play a variety of exciting game modes with all Free Fire players. Experience combat like never before with Ultra HD resolutions and breathtaking effects. One goal: to survive and be the last man standing. Ambush, snipe and survive.

Free Fire, Battle In Style!

A fresh batch of rewards has been released with Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes for 13 September 2022. These rewards include weapons, skins, characters, and diamonds. As its name suggests, Garena Free Fire Max features enhanced effects, animations, and graphics over Garena Free Fire.

As with Free Fire, the gameplay and rules are identical. Those who already have a Garena Free Fire account can log in with their existing login credentials to Free Fire Max. There are no complicated steps to claim the rewards, and you can access today’s freebies at Free Fire Max by using your existing login credentials. To claim today’s freebies, go to the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en and follow the steps.

Here are today’s Free Fire Max redemption codes.

FTDV-BE4U-27Y8

6TGE-VBHQ-1I2H

UEQY-TW6F-R56W

BH56-NJIU-87YG

T6FG-VHBJ-3NK4

3RKO-FI87-865A

4QER-D2F3-GURU

HEFR-PPCC-O8IG

HJFR-TGY6-Y54T

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

B3G7-A22T-WDR7X

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

SARG-886A-V5GR

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

4JKL-OIU8-9Y7F

TW3G-VHR4-JBEJ

IO8U-97YU-TGY4

BHVN-JOJI-AU9Y

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

FF7M-UY4-ME6SC

631Y-TUIJ-UH7Y

GVHB-ISJU-8D7Y

6GT7-5EFR-G3HB

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

FFIC-33NT-EUKA

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

ZZAT-XB24-QES8

To redeem Garena Free Fire Max coupons for 13 September 2022, follow the steps outlined here:

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ for more information.

Step 2: Log in with your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Players can copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the “confirm” button.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, select OK.

Players should go to the in-game mail section to claim their prize.

The redeem codes remain active for twenty-four hours so the Garena Free Fire Max players should claim them soon. They can win free rewards and weapons that will help to survive longer in the battle royale game. This feature has made the game extremely popular among players across the globe.

