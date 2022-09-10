In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire Max has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Max Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.

The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?

Please look at the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 10 September 2022, here are the codes given below:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

