What excites you more, playing your favorite game or receiving free rewards? Imagine if you could get both. With Garena Free Fire MAX, players can not only enjoy the game, but also claim free rewards.
Similar to Free Fire, players of Free Fire MAX can also claim in-game items for free, including characters, weapons, and skins. There are only a few steps involved in claiming your rewards. Please visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to claim your freebies today.
Developed with more advanced graphics, animations, and effects than Free Fire, Free Fire MAX is a higher-end version of the game. It should be noted that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also the same as those used in Garena Free Fire, as well as the website where the codes can be redeemed. Garena Free Fire players with existing accounts can log in to Free Fire MAX using their existing accounts.
Now that Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, players are now playing Garena Free Fire MAX. It is also available only for Android users. Despite being removed from the App Store in India, Android users can still download it from the Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for 09 September 2022:
FFICJGW9NKYT
YXY3EGTLHGJX
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11NJN5YS3E
MSJX8VM25B95
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
X99TK56XDJ4X
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
FF10HXQBBH2J
MQJWNBVHYAQM
RRQ3SSJTN9EN
B6IYCTNH4PV3
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11WFNPP9
How to claim the Free Fire Max redeem code?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem code on 09 September 2022, are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max.
To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:
- Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
- Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
- Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
- From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
