What excites you more, playing your favorite game or receiving free rewards? Imagine if you could get both. With Garena Free Fire MAX, players can not only enjoy the game but also claim free rewards. Similar to Free Fire, players of Free Fire MAX can also claim in-game items for free, including characters, weapons, and skins. There are only a few steps involved in claiming your rewards. Please visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to claim your freebies today.

Developed with more advanced graphics, animations, and effects than Free Fire, Free Fire MAX is a higher-end version of the game. It should be noted that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also the same as those used in Garena Free Fire, as well as the website where the codes can be redeemed. Garena Free Fire players with existing accounts can log in to Free Fire MAX using their existing accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now that Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, players are now playing Garena Free Fire MAX. It is also available only for Android users. Despite being removed from the App Store in India, Android users can still download Garena Free Fire MAX from the Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for 03 September 2022 :

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11DAKX4WHV

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

MCPTFNXZF4TA

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read: What’s all the hype around Garena Free Fire Max about?

Trending Stories









