The world of free fire is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes have been updated on the redemption website.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its popularity increased.

Besides the codes, they also offer gifts and weapons like diamonds, costumes, premium bundles, emotes, royale vouchers, etc, that help them to complete the game level easily.

Every day, the creators update these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards. A separate website has also been created for players to redeem the codes.

How to claim the Free Fire Max redeem code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on August 26 2022, are available on the official redemption website. To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.

Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’

From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

With these daily free redeem codes you can get exclusive in-game items and more by playing Garena Free Fire on August 26th. However, you must remember that there is a claim limit for the FF Redeem Code. If it fails, it is likely that the redeem code has already been claimed by several other people.

Here is the list of all the active codes for August 26, 2022:

HTY3-RIFG-OR3F

FBJY-RY56-MLOT

FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

ST5K-JCRF-VBHT

S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

FF11-NJN5-YS3E

FF9M-J31C-XKRG

PQR3-BKUI-7LT7

FSDR-FKUI-YVGR

FBTU-6BFY-TBT7

FBJU-T6RF-T1RT

FBTU-6JKI-E8E7

FLU8-HG8R-BHT4

FIIF-GI8E-O49F

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

