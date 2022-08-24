In the absence of Pubg Mobile India, Garena Free Fire has gained a lot of popularity among online gaming enthusiasts in India and avid gamers are searching for Free Fire Redeem Code.
Now Free Fire is fast becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.
Garena Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. After the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes contain a unique item within the game. It’s just like a lucky draw, where you might win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. As there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim more codes to win better rewards, but each code can only be redeemed once. In order to redeem the codes, players will need to visit the official redemption website.
What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Max Redeem Code?
Please look at the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for August 24, 2022, here are the codes given below:
FFICJGW9NKYT
WLSGJXS5KFYR
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
MHM5D8ZQZP22
FF10HXQBBH2J
YXY3EGTLHGJX
X99TK56XDJ4X
W0JJAFV3TU5E
WR8YXGAJB1EI
WZQT7CX1N9T3
EW8VL16IMH0H
VV8W46E3Z9R5
HSQORBNK5J0T
GD59F9L83JJN
ZD8JRJ157CI9
N53R0JGAH0KK
TG6YTMU6MQQ7
ZWNU5YAX7OT4
E33BWOZLL6JA
XXKSVVB1RWX5
E46LGPI8LIL4
9KG4BG5QEQWY
3SONI21V6X9X
7WVY9EGP4TIV
A6REQAZE8CDG
ZBNOCD2WA53F
E2BHX1E3BAXD
2RK6TTA8UWRA
JK426ET87Y31
