Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its
high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Redeem Code.

Now Free Fire is becoming one of the most popular mobile games across the
globe and is highly rated on the google play store as well.

The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other
apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in
India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly
for the redeem codes. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has
never been higher.

As the Max version is known for providing a better user experience, its
popularity increased.

After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players switched to
Garena Free Fire Max and started looking for Free Fire Redeem Code.

What are the steps to follow for the Free Fire Redeem Code?

The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on August 18, 2022, are available on
the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes
please follow the steps below:

– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.

– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’

– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.

If you are looking for Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for August 18,
2022, here are the codes given below:

FBTU-6JKI-E8E7
FLU8-HG8R-BHT4
FIIF-GI8E-O49F
FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
FH2G-YFDH-E34G
F7YG-T1BE-456Y
HTY3-RIFG-OR3F
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
ST5K-JCRF-VBHT
S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
FF11-NJN5-YS3E
FF9M-J31C-XKRG
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT
PQR3-BKUI-7LT7
FSDR-FKUI-YVGR
FBTU-6BFY-TBT7
FBJU-T6RF-T1RT
FJBH-VFS4-TY23
F87G-YF3D-GE6B
F5J6-YUH7-6GVT
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
FFPL-72XC-2SWE
FF11-NJN5-YS3E
WCME-RVCM-USZ9
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
MSJX-8VM2-5B95
FF11-64XN-JZ2V
ZZAT-XB24-QES8
FFIC-33NT-EUKA
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
FF11-WFNP-P956
MSJX-8VM2-5B95
FF11-64XN-JZ2V
FF11-WFNP-P956
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
SARG-886A-V5GR
RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
W4GP-FVK2-MR2C
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

