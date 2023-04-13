Bihu is an essential part of Assamese culture, and people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the festivals with great enthusiasm and joy. Bohag Bihu, especially, is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the enduring spirit of its people.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is the most significant and widely celebrated Bihu festival, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the spring season. Among the three Bihu festivals, Rongali Bihu is typically celebrated in mid-April, and is a time of great joy and festivity for the people of Assam.

The celebration involves various rituals and traditions, including cultural dances, music performances, and feasting on traditional Assamese dishes.

We have curated for you some local dishes from the Assamese cuisine that you must try and share with your loved ones this Bihu:

Haak Bhaji

Bathua Haak Bhaji

Haak Bhaji is a leafy green vegetable curry made with mustard leaves and other spices. This traditional Assamese dish is made with spinach, taro leaves, and other seasonal greens. It is a simple and healthy dish packed with nutrients and flavour.

It is a popular dish in Assamese cuisine and is often served with rice. You can try while relishing on an Assamese thali.

Omita Khar

Khar is typically made from the ashes of banana peel and is considered one of the traditional first foods of Assam.

Omita Khar

Omita Khar is a traditional Assamese dish prepared with papaya, mustard oil, and khar (a type of alkaline substance). It has a unique flavor and is often served as a side dish.

The dish can also be used as a starter.

Bamboo Shoot Fry

Bamboo shoot fry is a crispy side dish that can be excellently served as a different vegetarian starter. The dish is basically made with fermented bamboo shoots and other spices. It has a unique flavour and is often served with rice.

Bamboo shoot fry

This recipe is fairly simple and made by sautéing tender bamboo shoots with few fenugreek seeds and dry red chilies.

This dish would tempt one and all as you would hardly resist the aroma and fragrance lingering around while cooking the tender shoots.

Ou Tenga Maas

A traditional Assamese cuisine is incomplete without Masor Tenga. This Bihu you can try out the Ou Tenga Maas.

Ou Tenga Maas

Ou Tenga Maas is a slightly sour fish curry made with elephant apple (ou tenga) and other spices. It has a tangy flavor and can be cooked using local fish.

Paro Mangxo

Pigeon meat may be banned in other Indian states, but in Assam, it is a delicacy.

They have been preparing this for ages and it remains very popular with people eager to uphold tradition. This authentic Assamese delicacy should be a must try this Bihu.

Khorikat Diya Gahori Mangxo

Khorikat Diya Gahori Mangxo is a dish prepared with pork, cooked in bamboo shoot fire, which gives it a delicious smoky flavor.

Khorikat Diya Gahori Mangxo

Preparation includes marinating of the pork with lots of spices, which is then barbequed over an open fire.

Chicken with Axone

Axone is a fermented soybean paste that is used mainly in Naga cuisine. It is also relished in some places in upper Assam. The dish can be prepared both with either chicken or pork.

Chicken with Axone

Preparing chicken involves cooking the axone with onion, garlic, ginger, and spices, giving the dish a tangy flavour.

The axone adds a unique and pungent flavour to the dish, while the chicken becomes tender and juicy from cooking in the spices.

Duck with Black Sesame Seeds

This is a flavourful dish – cooking the duck with black sesame seeds, onion, garlic, ginger, and other spices – should be on your main course this Bihu.

Duck with Sesame Seeds

The preparation includes perfect marination of the duck with spices. Dry roast the black sesame seeds in a pan for a minute and grind it to make a smooth paste which can be added later as you sauté the duck.

This recipe is an experimental dish and instead of duck, it can also be tried with pork or chicken.

Ghila Pitha

Ghila is a traditional Assamese sweet made from rice flour and jaggery.

It is a pancake-like dish made by mixing rice flour and jaggery with water. The mixture is then cooked on a flat pan, and can be served with a hot cup of tea.

Joha Saulor Payokh

Assamese cuisine is known for its delicious and unique desserts, and one of the most popular desserts is the Assamese rice pudding, also known as Payokh or Kheer.

Payokh or Rice Pudding

Made with Joha rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts, this creamy and sweet dessert is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

You can complete your feast with this most preferred Assamese dessert.

