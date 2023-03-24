Ramadan 2023: Five unique & interesting dishes you must try on Iftar

Ramadan is considered as one of the holiest months for Muslims and is marked by a period of fasting. The Islamic calendar follows the 12-month lunar calendar and the month of Ramadan falls is the ninth of the year, following which the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

During the month-long period, which will culminate April 21, 2023, based on the sighting of the moon, people observe a fast or ‘Roza’.

The meal which they have early in the morning is suhoor or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water followed by the evening meal called iftaar.

The month-long period of Ramadan is considered sacred for all believers.

To celebrate this Ramadan, here are five unique and interesting dishes that you must try on during sehri and iftar—

1. Nabeez

Nabeez is a prophetic drink which is believed to have been consumed by Prophet Mohammed. The drink has a lot of health benefits as well as the added benefit. The drink can be prepared with dates, as it has a spiritual significance, and can also be consumed using raisins.

Nabeez, a prophetic drink

It’s important to note that the dates and raisins should not be combined in the same drink.

Nabeez can also enhance digestion as well as promote the elimination of metabolic wastes from our system. Nabeez is a great healing drink that will soothe you and can be tried during Sehri or Iftar.

2. Qatayef

Qatayefs are yeasted pancakes filled with fruits, nuts, cheese and cream

Qatayef is a unique dessert that you must have this Ramadan. Qatayef, also spelled a dozen different ways from katayef to atayef, is a form of dumpling made from a type of yeasted pancake batter with a little surprise in the center as it can be filled with cream, nuts, cheese, fruits.

Qatayef with pistachio filling

Qatayef can be sweet or savory, half open or closed and you can have it as an evening sweet or snack after breaking fast.

3. Hyderabadi Haleem

Hyderabadi Haleem

Haleem is a rich and delectable mutton stew. Commonly prepared in Hyderabad, the dish is prepared with meat, lentils, spices and broken wheat. Haleem is a slow-cooked delicacy usually enjoyed during Eid festivities.



This savoury porridge wholesome one pot meal is amazingly delicious and nutritious but can be time-consuming.

4. Biryani

Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani

You cannot simply afford to miss out on one delicacy during this Ramadan which is Biryani. Pulao is also a preferred meal during Iftar. But, an Iftar meal is incomplete without some delicious biryani.

Some unique dishes of Biryani that you can try must include— Hyderabadi mutton Biryani, Awadhi Biryani, Keema Biryani, Chicken Reshmi Biryani, and Lamb Biryani.

Awadhi Biryani

5. Luqaimat

You can complete the meal with a Luqaimat. The recipe is considered to be pretty famous especially during Ramadan times. Luqaimat are crunchy sweet balls which are soft and airy on the inside and have a good crunch on the outside.

Luqaimat dipped into date syrup and sprinkled sesame seeds

Luqaimat are fried dough fritters dipped with date syrup and sprinkled with sesame seeds. The dish is simple and can be prepared with minimal ingredients like flour, yeast, sugar, cornstarch and a pinch of salt.

The best way to have this indulgence is to take a whole dumpling in the mouth and just relish it.

