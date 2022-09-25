When people think of dumplings, their minds may conjure up a variety of images depending on where they hail from. While some may think of dim sum or bao, others may think about dumplings that are in soup.

To celebrate the wide range of dumplings, National Dumpling Day is observed throughout India on September 26.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dumplings usually consist of small pieces of dough which may or may not be wrapped around a filling. The dough may be composed of flour, potatoes, or bread while the fillings can comprise meat, fish, vegetables, or sweets.

To celebrate the occasion of National Dumpling Day, you can try out these five dumplings depending on your taste:

Momos

A great way to start celebrating National Dumpling Day is to treat yourself to a steaming hot plate of momos, the king of dumplings. Momos are extremely versatile and have been adapted to suit all tastes. From regular chicken momos to fried cheese momos, this food item can be found in five-star restaurants or food stalls outside every college campus.

Modak

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

People from Maharashtra will recognise this sweet snack as it is one of the main sweets in the Ganpati celebrations. The modak is also a delicious variation of the dumpling which can be eaten on National Dumpling Day by those having a sweet tooth. It is usually stuffed with jaggery or grated coconut and wrapped in a soft rice flour dough.

Rissóis

This dumpling is a Goan Anglo-Indian dumpling which can be a great option to try out on the occasion of National Dumpling Day. Rissóis de Camaro, as they are more commonly known, have a filling of creamy prawns and an outer covering of flour, butter, and milk. There is also a cheese version of Rissóis for all the vegetarians out there.

Pitha

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pitha is a broad category of cakes and bread popular in India and Bangladesh. Most pithas are prepared as cookies or dumplings filled with spices, nuts, or various vegetables, in either sweet or savoury versions. These can be easily made at your home and is a great option to celebrate National Dumpling Day.

Muthia

These are traditional Indian fitters or dumplings made using salt, chickpea flour, turmeric, chilli powder and fenugreek. The mixture is sometimes blended together with oil or sweetened with sugar. Once the mixture is ready, muthia can be fried or steamed, depending on personal preference. This is basically a Gujrati dish and can be savoured on the occasion of National Dumpling Day.

Happy National Dumpling Day!

Also Read | Assam: Guwahati-based Piazza wins Best Standalone Restaurant 2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









