Kohima: On Monday, Nagaland chief minister and finance minister Neiphiu Rio presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 with key focus on agri-allied sector, power sector, underdeveloped areas, and more.

An amount of Rs 850 crore has been fixed for the financial year 2023-24, an increase of Rs 45 crore (5.49%) over the current financial year, of which Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for state matching share for centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Some of key highlights of Nagaland Budget 2023 are:

1. Agri-allied sector

Like the previous budget, the Agri-allied sector remained one of the main focuses of the state government. The Financial year 2023-24 budget estimate for the sector accounted for Rs 54.26 crore.

Under this, Rs 17.3609 crore has been earmarked for Agriculture department (Rs 8 crore state share) for construction of offices, quarter, of which Rs 7.0609 crore was alloted for core activities like 65 agri farm roads, promotion of indigenous products, capacity building, and exposure trips for farmers.

Likewise, Rs 5.9 crore was set for the horticulture department (Rs 1.5 crore state share) for construction of horti link roads, augmentation of horticultural produce, development of flower clusters and other core activities.

Rs 4 crore for Soil & Water Conservation (Rs 1.5 crore state share) for construction of a guest house and other activities; Rs 4.7 crore for Veterinary & animal husbandry department (Rs 70 lakh state share) for strengthening pig breeding and fodder manufacturing.

An amount of Rs 3.5 crore has also been alloted to fisheries department (Rs 1 crore state share) for develop cluster based fisheries and institutionalize farmer’s production; Rs 4.2 crore to forest department (Rs 1 crore state share) for setting up high tech nurseries; Rs 2.5 crore to Cooperation department for office construction and other activities

Further, Rs 6 crore was allocated to the land resources department (Rs 1 crore state share) for setting up learning centre for coffee, coffee tourism and livelihood through coffee related activities; and Rs 3.5448 crore to the Women resources department (Rs 1.5 crore state share) for implementation of anti-erosion projects on Tizu river under Zunheboto district and Sietsaru at Kohima under NEC funding.

2. Rural development sector

An amount of Rs 34 crore (Rs 30 crore state share) was earmarked for the rural development sector for construction of farmers markets and improvement of roads in various locations, and so on.

3. Under-developed areas

For the department of Under-Developed areas that covers the six eastern Nagaland districts and some pockets of other districts, an amount of Rs 24 crore was earmarked for iconic projects and core activities, including Rs 1 crore state share.

4. Power sector

A total outlay of Rs 19.02 crore was marked for the power sector despite substantial losses incurred in the sector. For upgradation of 33/11 kv sub-stations in various locations and modernization of existing sub-stations, Rs 7.21 crore was allocated while Rs 1.81 crore was earmarked for construction of transmission lines, construction of new electrical godowns, purchase of power transformers and so on.

5. Music, art, culture and sports

The state government allocated an amount of Rs 10.25 crore for the department of youth resources and sports for the youth empowerment, tournaments, sports activities, capacity building for music and arts, Task Force for Music and Arts and hornbill related activities.

A separate allocation of Rs 3.5 crore was also made for the department of Art and culture for hornbill related and other core activities of the department.

6. Health

The department of health and family welfare was allocated Rs 21 crore for construction of hospitals, quarters and upgradation of health centres in the newly created districts. This includes the state share of Rs 14 crore for CSS.

