How to Create a Crypto Portfolio?

If you are reading this, then chances are high that you have already jumped onto the bandwagon or are standing on the edge of taking a dive into the crypto market. The way cryptos are gaining traction, it is no surprise Crypto will soon become Internet 3.0, as Girl Penchina once said. But you would be fooling yourself if you think the crypto market is some open treasure where anyone can shine. The crypto market is actually Alibaba’s treasure which can be unlocked only by a special trick. And the trick here is having a well-balanced crypto portfolio. But how? Let’s find out!

What is a Crypto Portfolio?

Before we crack the code to have a perfect crypto portfolio, it is important to know what a crypto portfolio is. A crypto portfolio is a collection of cryptos that you own. Crypto portfolios typically include a variety of assets. These include Bitcoin, altcoins, and crypto financial products like NFTs. A crypto portfolio represents your total investment in all types of cryptos. For example, if you own five different types of coins and tokens, your portfolio is made up of five crypto assets. The total value of all the cryptos in your portfolio equals the total value of your portfolio.

A well-balanced crypto portfolio includes a variety of cryptos with varying use cases and risk levels. Your portfolio can be as varied as you want. New investors, for example, may have a small portfolio with only a few coins/tokens. On the other hand, experienced investors tend to have a very diverse crypto portfolio. Such portfolios may consist of numerous cryptos for trading.

5 Tips to Create the Perfect Crypto Portfolio

#1 Know crypto basics

Before you add crypto to your portfolio, you should understand what it is and how it works. Cryptos are a new asset class. They promise higher returns but also carry a higher risk of losing your all. Cryptos have advanced to the point where they should be included in any future safe portfolio of yours. The fundamentals of investing in crypto are very similar to those of other assets, such as stocks. However, the difference in growth becomes apparent when you discover how much easier it is to diversify, build, and maintain a thriving portfolio with crypto. Therefore, before creating your crypto portfolio, ensure you know everything about the crypto world.

#2 Divide the investments in your portfolio

Your crypto portfolio should be a balanced version of the crypto market’s highs and lows. There are more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation. It’s wiser to divide your portfolio into high, medium, and low-risk investments. For instance, Bitcoin can be considered a low-risk investment. In contrast, Lucky Block is high-reward crypto that comes with high risk. And then there are small yet potential cryptos like Ripple (XRP). These can fall under the category of medium-risk investments.

It would help if you also assigned your investments appropriate weightings. If you keep a large proportion of high-risk crypto in your crypto portfolio, your portfolio is highly unbalanced. It has the potential to provide you with larger gains, but it also has the potential to cause massive losses. For example, no one predicted before purchasing DOGE that the Elon Musk-backed memecoin would drop 90% from its peak in 2022 (or did many know? It was, after all, a memecoin!). The crypto market is volatile. And, in this highly volatile market, your risk profile should stay in the middle of the highs and lows of the market to dictate what is best for you.

#3 Diversify your crypto portfolio

Hedging is one of the most significant advantages of a well-balanced crypto portfolio. Allocating money to different coin types is a good way to diversify your portfolio. If you only hold one crypto, you will be extremely vulnerable to ups and downs. Consider holding stablecoins alongside Bitcoin and other cryptos. It will contribute to the liquidity of your portfolio. Many DeFi platforms rely on stablecoins to help you quickly and easily lock in gains or exit a position.

You can also purchase various cryptos based on their intended use cases. Some cryptos, for example, function as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), whereas others work as gaming coins. You can also diversify your crypto portfolio by investing in cryptos of different industries. For example, Dentacoin is a crypto made for the healthcare industry, and VeChain is designed for the supply chain industry.

#4 Rebalance your crypto portfolio when needed

Rebalancing is an important aspect of crypto portfolio management. The process by which an investor returns their portfolio to its target allocation is known as rebalancing. To rebalance a crypto portfolio, an investor or trader has to purchase or sell crypto assets to achieve the desired portfolio composition. Because of the different returns of the asset classes, the original asset mix will inevitably change as asset values change. This will alter your portfolio’s risk profile. For example, if the value of a few of your smaller investments rises, you may need to exchange some of them for larger cryptos to maintain your desired asset allocation. Rebalancing your portfolio returns it to the desired asset mix.

#5 Do your own research

Keeping up to date and researching on your own can assist you in making informed decisions about trading crypto. If you are stressed about your portfolio, it is not properly balanced. You have to learn about everything that can possibly go wrong to figure out how to mitigate the potential risks. Because it is your money, you must conduct your own research before investing. Thorough research will assist you in determining which cryptos are best suited to your investment needs. Before you choose a crypto, learn how it works, what it is intended to do, and what its plans are. And with Coin Reports on WazirX, now you can research about 200+ cryptos listed on the platform.

Conclusion

So that was a wrap for our list of tips and tricks to create a crypto portfolio that suits you the best. Crypto may be experiencing short-term turbulence, but its long-term outlook remains positive. Today there are over 320 million crypto users around the world. And experts predict that it can reach 1 billion by the end of 2022. The crypto market is a rollercoaster ride, and a balanced crypto portfolio is your seatbelt. It’s possible to build a balanced crypto portfolio that suits your goals, time frame, and risk tolerance. Keep patience and this guide handy to make a perfect crypto portfolio.

Disclaimer: Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the author(s) and don’t represent any investment advice or WazirX’s official position.

