If you’re a Buddhist or have always been drawn towards the tenets of Buddhism you must be looking forward to Buddha Purnima as fervently as we are! Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti- the birthday of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism – is believed to fall on the “purnima” or full moon day of the Vaisakh month on the lunar calendar.
Although the date for this auspicious festival varies throughout the world, in India Buddha Purnima will be observed this year on Friday, the fifth of May.
Also known as Saka Dawa, Vesak or Phat Dan in different parts of South Asia, Southeast Asia, Tibet, and Mongolia, Buddha Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists across the world to honour the birth, life, philosophy and even the demise of Gautam Buddha. It is said that Buddha acquired enlightenment on this day.
A quote by Buddha reads, “Delight in meditation and solitude. Compose yourself, be happy. You are a seeker.” We’ve sought and found you some of the most melodious chantings for meditation and relaxation. In Buddhism, ‘sutras’, also known as ‘suttas’, are canonical scriptures, many of which are regarded as records of Buddha’s oral sermons.
So, as you get ready to rejoice in Buddha Purnima celebrations, here’s a list of peaceful and inspiring chantings and tunes we curated just for you.
‘Metta Sutra’
Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta
Ratana Sutta
Mangala Sutta
Buddham Sharanam Gacchami
Padmasambhava Mantra
Mantra of Avalokitesvara
