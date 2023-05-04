Buddha Purnima 2023: Greetings and best quotes of Gautam Buddha

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is celebrated to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death (or attaining of Nirvana) of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered one of the most important Buddhist festivals and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Buddhists all over the world.

Therefore, Buddha Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Vesakha to honor these three important events in Buddha’s life.

On this day, Buddhists visit temples, offer prayers, light candles, and participate in various religious activities to honour Buddha and his teachings.

They also engage in acts of charity and kindness, such as offering food and gifts to the less fortunate, as a way to practice the teachings of Buddha and cultivate compassion and kindness towards all beings.

Here’s a list of messages, greetings and quotes of Gautam Buddha for Buddha Purnima:

Messages and Greetings

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, let us vow to follow the path of compassion, kindness, and peace, as taught by Buddha.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyous Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha guide you towards enlightenment and wisdom.

May Buddha’s teachings inspire you to live a life full of love, compassion, and mindfulness. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Let us remember the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to live our lives with love, kindness, and respect for all beings. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the light of Buddha’s teachings illuminate your path and lead you towards inner peace and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Buddha Purnima!

On this special day, let us pledge to follow the path of non-violence and harmony, and spread the message of love and compassion to all. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Let us take inspiration from the life of Lord Buddha and strive to achieve enlightenment and wisdom. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to be kind, compassionate, and mindful towards all beings. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On this auspicious day, let us remember the teachings of Lord Buddha and strive to live a life of simplicity, compassion, and gratitude.

May the blessings of Lord Buddha be with you always and guide you towards a life of inner peace, happiness, and enlightenment. Happy Buddha Purnima!

10 best quotes of Gautama Buddha:

“The mind is everything. What you think, you become”

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without”

“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth”

“Happiness never decreases by being shared”

“In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you”

“The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows”

“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful”

“To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent”

“An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind”

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle”

