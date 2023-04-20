Muslims around the world celebrate Eid twice a year, once during Eid-ul-Fitr and the other during Eid-ul-Adha. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated between April 21 and April 22.

The date for this Islamic festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and varies each year.

It is during Eid-ul-Fitr that the month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims across the world break their month-long holy fast. A special ritual that defines Eid-ul-Fitr is Fitrana (Zakat ul Fitr) or religious charity. Muslims celebrate Eid by offering prayers, savouring special feasts and exchanging gifts and good wishes.

As we get closer to the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, here are some wishes and Quranic verses curated just for you. Eid Mubarak!

May God bless you with an abundance of peace, good vibes and happiness. Have a blessed Eid.

Wish you a Happy Eid and hope your life is filled with virtue and prosperity. With Allah’s wish, may you be successful in all your endeavours.

On this joyous day, may Allah accept all your prayers and bring good health and harmony to your family.

As you gift your loved ones with selfless charity, may Allah deem you worthy of everything you pray and wish for.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to thank God for his greatness and seek his blessings. May your Eid be one that is filled with all the happiness you deserve.

Wishing you a life full of moments that make you realise that God is with you at every step of your journey. May Allah bless you with strength, courage and joy.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May this auspicious day be filled with the blessings of the Almighty and may all your dreams, hopes and aspirations come true.

May you receive ample love from God and spread it among those around you. Hope this Eid brings to you great success, cheer, vigour and good health.

The best charity is that given to a relative who does not like you. (Fiqh-us-Sunnah:V3N100)

God is kind and likes kindness in all things. (Rihadh us-Saleheen, Volume 1:633)

A man has sinned enough if he neglects to feed those in need. (Fiqh-us-Sunnah:V3N100)

By no means shall you attain al-birr (righteousness) until you spend (in Allaah’s cause) of that which you love. (Aal ‘Imraan 3:92)

You will not attain righteousness until you give away in charity the things you love.

(The Qur’an, Chapter 3, verse 92)

