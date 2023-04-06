Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The day is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, which falls on different dates each year.

It is the day of solemn reflection, mourning, and contemplation for Christians around the world where they remember the sacrifice that Jesus made for the forgiveness of sins.

In Christian traditions, Good Friday is a day of fasting and abstinence. The day is observed by attending church services that often include the reading of the Passion narrative, the singing of hymns, and the veneration of the cross.

We have curated some messages and good wishes that you can send to your loved ones this Good Friday:

Messages and wishes for Good Friday:

May the love of Jesus fill your heart on this Good Friday and always.

On this Good Friday, let us remember the sacrifice of Jesus and his unwavering love for us.

May the cross remind us of Jesus’ unwavering love for us, and the sacrifice he made for our salvation.

On this Good Friday, let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus, and the hope that it brings to us all.

May the blessings of Good Friday fill your heart with peace and joy.

I wish you a blessed Good Friday, and a reminder of the hope and redemption that Jesus’ death brings.

On this Good Friday, let us be grateful for the gift of eternal life that Jesus’ sacrifice has given us.

May the solemnity of Good Friday remind us of the power of forgiveness, and the love that Jesus has for us all.

Remember, Good Friday is a solemn day, so your messages should reflect a sense of reflection and reverence.

May the love and sacrifice of Jesus fill your heart with peace and joy, now and always.

Quotes for Good Friday:

These quotes reflect the significance and solemnity of Good Friday, and offer messages of hope, reflection, and reverence:

“Good Friday is not about us trying to “get right with God.” It is about us entering the difference between God and humanity and just touching it for a moment. Touching the shimmering sadness of humanity’s insistence that we can be our own gods, that we can be pure and all-powerful.” – Nadia Bolz-Weber

“Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God’s love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin.” – David Katski

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” – Martin Luther

“The Cross was the manifestation of Divine love without reserve or limit; but it was also the expression of man’s unutterable malignity.” – Sir Robert Anderson

“To holy people, the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.” – John Henry Newman

“We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour’s crucifixion.” – Phillips Brooks

“Jesus went to the cross because God is holy and sin must be punished.” – Ligon Duncan

“The cross was the great central fact in the world’s history; and the resurrection was the great central fact in Christianity.” – Henry Ward Beecher

Also Read | Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial

