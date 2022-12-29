Not everybody gets a chance to celebrate the new year in the great outdoors. In case you plan to throw a cosy party at home or in your backyard to ring out the old and ring in the new, consider these unique, engaging, and stylish products, which will keep your guests entertained for hours.

XGIMI AURA Ultra Short Throw 4K Projector

Enjoy a visual treat with XGIMI AURA. It has a brightness of 2400 lumens, irrespective of the external brightness. The projector does not compromise the picture clarity, even in a brightly-lit room. The laser-powered Ultra-Short-Throw (UST) projection makes it possible to project from any wall, and its 8-point keystone correction feature can help you easily adjust your image. Its diffuse reflection imaging technology protects your eyes from blue light exposure. You can also experience world-class sound, ample bass, dynamic midranges, and crisp highs with AURA’s inbuilt Harmon Kardon speakers with two tweeters and two woofers of 15W each. The projector is integrated with Android TV, Google Assistant, and a built-in Chromecast.

Wonderchef Smoky Grill Electric Barbeque

How about barbequing some tandoori delights for your guests, that too in a smoke-free, convenient way? The Wonderchef Electric Grill comes with a wide grill area and a storage tray. The wide grill area saves energy and time to enable you to cook large items in one go and heats up quickly. The smoke-free feature enables you to cook even in an air-conditioned room and the ergonomic design fits into just about any area. A convenient stand and additional storage tray where you can place additional food ingredients are some other thoughtful features. The equipment also adheres to German quality standards along with a safety switch. The removable drip tray also makes the cleaning process easy.

Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker

A good party needs a great sound system and here is a wireless speaker that comes with Waveguide technology and produces a deep and rich sound that will fill even the largest room of your house. It also has quick access to internet radio and your music library. The Bose SoundTouch app lets you set up the device in a hassle-free manner and the speakers work with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth services as well so you will be able to play music from various sources such as Amazon Music, Pandora, stored music library, and Spotify internet radio stations. The speaker also comes with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display that highlights the name of the song, the station, and the time. The device is Alexa-enabled and also comes with a remote featuring six presets.

Barbox Cocktail Shaker Set

Make your customized mixed cocktail for your new year guests and create amazing drinks with the BarBox cocktail shaker set. It comes with a table display stand, cocktail shaker, double-sided jigger, stainless steel muddler, corkscrew opener, bar blade opener, ice tong, Heathrow strainer, two bottle pourers, bar spoon, and two reusable metal straws. It also comes with a cocktail recipe card. The stainless-steel stand is durable and sturdy and weighs 1.5 kilograms. These sets are also 100 per cent dishwasher-friendly. You can also take this portable kit to any place of your choice and start a party!

Lewo Deluxe Dominoes Set Wooden Block and Mattel UNO playing cards

Have an interactive and fun time with your family and guests with some stimulating indoor games. The Lewo Deluxe Dominoes set has a set of 1000 pieces and offers perfect indoor entertainment for kids as well as adults. These are also educational as they will teach the basics of mathematics such as addition, subtraction, and multiplication to kids and develop their imagination. You can also choose Mattel UNO playing cards where two sets can be played by ten players. This pack comes with a total of 112 cards with one instruction sheet.

