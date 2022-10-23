Green Diwali or eco-friendly Diwali is a way of celebrating the festival of lights by ensuring minimum damage to the environment. It is a way of celebrating Diwali by saying no to firecrackers and making use of eco-friendly materials to celebrate the festival of lights.

While many may argue that there is no fun in Diwali without the firecrackers, we must think about the damage it does to the environment.

Here are five ways to celebrate Green Diwali and do your bit in conserving mother earth

Use Green or Eco-friendly Crackers

We should refrain from burning crackers in the first place to celebrate Green Diwali. However, if you need to burst a few firecrackers to get into the feeling of Diwali, use green crackers that are easily available in the market. Green or eco-friendly crackers are made keeping in mind environmental needs.

Use Natural and Organic Colours for Rangolis

Colourful and beautiful rangoli designs are an integral part of Diwali. It adds festive vibes and signifies the importance of colours. However, most colours are non-biodegradable and also unhealthy when inhaled. So opting for organic and natural colours is one of the best Green Diwali ideas.

Save Electricity Consumption

No Diwali celebration is complete without decorating our homes. People decorate their homes with fancy lights and lamps that consume electricity. If you want to celebrate green Diwali, you can opt for solar decoration lights available in the market. If you are using lights, make sure they are LEDs or traditional clay diyas.

Don’t Use Plastic Gift Wrapping

Turn creative this Diwali and make use of your old fabrics to wrap your Diwali gifts. Instead of glossy plastic wrappers, you can also make use of biodegradable bags to pack your gifts to celebrate green Diwali.

