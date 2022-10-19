Guwahati: Chiko Adventures is organising a Northeast Autumn Festival from October 20 to October 26, 2022, at Jorcheng, Lunghar Village, Ukhrul Manipur. Jorcheng is a scenic grassland, 21 km from Ukhrul town.

This festival is a unique destination travel tourism festival and the organisers will be hosting the festival in different parts of the northeast from the following year.

The organisers said that every festival will come up with a unique experiential tour package where we want the tourist to not just travel but to get the real experience of the place where they are travelling to.

Activities:

Experiential tour: Chiko adventures have released a festival travel itinerary which is made available to the guest for a seamless and valuable travel experience to the festival and Manipur on their website.

Indigenous tournaments, art and craft: Indigenous tournaments like tug of war, Wooden go-kart race, bamboo stilt race and art and crafts like the famous Longpi pottery making, bamboo basket making and weaving will be showcased and made available for the tourist to get hands-on experience in the form of various COMPETITIONS which can be participated by the tourist will be held every afternoon.

Rhythm night: A music concert by artists from every northeastern state of India. Rock bands, pop music, folk artist and contemporary folk, Indigenous music instruments and EDM Nights.

With a priority on the host state, bands and renowned artists and bands like Guru Rewben Mashangva, Guru Rawung, Featherheads, Somaya Rumthao, Winso Chamroy, Reeyami, Theithei Luithui, JC Kitts, Jack of Spadez, Alamle Heraang, The Wishes, Solace Her, Meewakching and High Volt from Manipur and various other bands like Purple Fusion and Moko Koza from Nagaland, Rums and Monkeys from Meghalaya, DJ Rislyn from Tripura will be performing every night.

Adventure activities: Outdoor camping, ziplining, land and water zorbing, trampoline, spider net and Burma bridge to be installed at the campsite for families and the kids as a day activity.

Food stalls: Various exotic food and cuisines from the northeast states and multi-cuisine food stalls and cafes will be available at the campsite.

October is a pleasant and festive season in the Northeast, Manipur and Ukhrul in particular. A joyful harvest season and wildflowers happily blooming in the mountains. This festival will enable anyone who wishes to travel and experience Northeast, Manipur and Ukhrul, in particular, to take pleasure through this festival on a budget.

