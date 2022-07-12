Bhanu Jayanti is a special day for the Gorkha community across the world and is celebrated with a lot of splendour and glory to mark the birth anniversary of poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, also known as the ‘Adikavi’.

Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated by the Gorkha community not just in Nepal but also in other parts of the world to celebrate the contribution of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya to the Nepali language.

Date:

Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated on the 29th day of the Ashadh month, in accordance with the Nepali calendar. It is celebrated by the Nepalese diaspora living in India, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and others. This year, Bhanu Jayanti will be celebrated on July 13.

History:

Bhanu Jayanti celebrates the Gorkha culture, which is rich in poetry, literature, rituals and the Nepali language. Bhanubhakta Acharya, known for laying the foundation stone of the Nepali language, was born on July 13, 1813. To mark his birth anniversary, the Nepali community promises to take their language forward and make it richer with new forms of oral, written and visual arts.

Significance:

Initially, the Neplali language was restricted to the oral medium only. It was Bhanubhakta Acharya who first wrote poems in the Nepali language and also translated epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Nepali language. Hence, he is considered to be the first Nepali novelist and poet.

On Bhanu Jayanti, the poets, novelists and admirers of Nepali literature celebrate the day together by remembering the works of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya. The Nepali community gets together at different auditoriums and halls across cities and start the celebrations with a garland ceremony.

